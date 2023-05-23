World Sailing Board backs plan for Russians and Belarusians to return in April

World Sailing's Board has confirmed a plan to allow Russians and Belarusians to return to competition in April next year.

The Board met following the mid-year meeting of the World Sailing Council to discuss reinstatement of sailors from the two countries.

It comes after an International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board recommendation in March, which said that individual Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed to return to competition, if they are not openly in support of the invasion of Ukraine or affiliated to the military.

This rolled back the original IOC stance after Vladimir Putin launched his invasion in February 2022, which called for an outright ban.

World Sailing said Council members were given the opportunity to express their views, and although there was no formal vote, there was "very clear majority support for maintaining World Sailing's current position".

This has identified the Semaine Olympique Française in April 2024 as the targeted opportunity for sailors with a Russian or Belarusian passport to return to international competition.

There would be opportunities for them to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics as neutrals through this event, should Russia and Belarus be cleared to compete at next year's Games.

The Semaine Olympique Française will present Paris 2024 qualification opportunities ©Getty Images

"The Board continues to support the IOC's guidance and the fundamental principles of Olympism in the Olympic Charter, and equally the key principles of non-discrimination of athletes, and the separation of sport and politics highlighted by both the IOC Executive Board and Association of Summer Olympic International Federations Council," World Sailing said.

"The Board recognises that the fundamental principles of Olympism inform the IOC's recommendation to allow the return of Russian and Belarusian competitors as individual neutral athletes.

"Given the timing of the return is a matter for the International Federations, the Board's decision remains consistent: April 2024 is the targeted opportunity for sailors with a Russian or Belarusian passport to return to international competition as neutrals.

"With regards to Olympic qualification, the Semaine Olympique Française is an event at this time and presents opportunities for sailors with a Russian or Belarusian passport to compete as individual neutrals in qualifying for Paris 2024.

"World Sailing remains wholly committed to supporting Ukraine's sailing community through what continues to be an unimaginably difficult time."

A number of other sports have also opened up pathways for Russian and Belarusian athletes to return as neutrals, following the IOC's guidance.

Earlier this month, World Sailing President Quanhai Li met with IOC counterpart Thomas Bach when the German visited China.