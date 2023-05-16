The Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) and Jamaica Paralympic Association (JPA) has renewed its partnership with Japan's Tottori Prefecture.

The signing ceremony took place online and was attended by JOA and JPA President Christopher Samuda and Tottori Prefecture Governor Shinji Hirai.

"The first of its kind in global sport," read a JPA statement.

"The parties expressed continued confidence in their bi-lateral relationship which will witness, among other activations in the Olympic and Paralympic movements, training camps in Tottori for Jamaican teams competing in events in Japan or neighbouring countries, the sharing of specialist knowledge and expertise in various fields of sport through exchange initiatives including special envoys for coaches, the execution of special projects cross-border and the staging of public training sessions."

JOA secretary general Ryan Foster, Tottori City Mayor Yoshihiko Fukazawa, Jamaica's Ambassador to Japan Shorna-Kay Richards, and Japan's Ambassador to Jamaica Yasuhiro Atsumi were also present on the call.

The partnership will see Jamaican athletes train in Tottori as well as the "sharing of specialist knowledge" ©JOA

Samuda described the partnership as a "global model of mutuality and cooperation for generations in sport" while Foster stated that it "signals an unwavering commitment of the JOA and JPA and our partner to empower sport and sportsmen and women."

"The Tottori dignitaries lauded the partnership as strengthening and deepening the relationship between Jamaica and Japan, a view which was endorsed by the Ambassadors who both brought congratulatory messages while expressing tremendous optimism in the continued success of this historic partnership," read the statement.

The JOA, JPA, and Tottori have been working in collaboration since 2015, when the latter sent athletes to Jamaica's Reggae Marathon and has done so every year since.

Jamaican athletes also trained in Tottori, which lies on the south-west of Japan's largest island Honshu, prior to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.