The Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) will be granting three-year scholarships worth a combined JDM6 million (£34,000/$39,000/€39,500) to local coaches.

The scheme is set to start on Tuesday (November 1) with the aim of helping the successful candidates to finance educational pursuits and living expenses.

The scholarships are expected to be awarded every three years and involve overseas assignments to improve the coach's skills.

JOA President Christopher Samuda claims the training is important to enhancing the development of coaches.

"The life of a coach is an ongoing education in technical competencies and socio-psychology in relating to their charges as well as an experience in meeting expenses," said Samunda.

"Our objective at the JOA is to find practical solutions that will allow them to acquire functional knowledge and be self-sustaining so as to enable them to excel at what they do best.

"We have to re-programme the programme for programmed success."

Ryan Foster, secretary general and chief executive of the JOA, highlighted that the organisation had already helped more than 70 coaches from many sports in pursuing the Panam Sports-backed high-performance coaching certificate course.

Among those include track and field conditioners Reynaldo Walcott and O’Keile Stewart as well as national judo coach and Olympian Szandra Szogedi.

"The [Panam Sports] course allowed me to be aware of the wealth of coaching educational opportunities that are available through the JOA, IOC [International Olympic Committee] and Panam Sports," said Walcott.

"I was able to feel comfortable and confident when coaching internationally as I was with my peers who also were enrolled in the same course."

Stewart added: "Very informative and impactful of my development in the sport.

"The information received was quite practical and was easily understood as the presenters were quite skilled in their delivery.

"Most of the ethical principles taught were a reinforcement of what I was taught with additional information of which I wasn’t aware.

"The ethical aspects learnt have helped me to form the foundation on which I now operate and build my programme."