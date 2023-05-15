Tulane University men’s basketball team will represent the United States at this year’s Summer World University Games in Chengdu, its athletic department has announced.

They replace Baylor University, who had originally been selected before the Games were postponed in 2021 to avoid a clash with the re-arranged Olympic Games in Tokyo and then had to be moved to this year due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed in China.

Baylor had decided to withdraw in May 2022.

Tulane University will join 16 other countries due to compete in the re-arranged Games, scheduled to take place from July 28 until August 8.

The US, who have won the gold medal in the men’s tournament a record 19 times, have been drawn into a preliminary pool that includes Japan, Poland and the Czech Republic.

"Earning this invitation is a great honour and tremendous opportunity," said Troy Dannen, director of athletics chair at the New Orleans-based University.

"The educational and cultural benefits of international participation in the World University Games will serve as an incredible once in- a- lifetime experience."

Tulane University will be following in the footsteps of Clemson University, winners of the gold medal at Naples 2019 ©NCAA

The "Green Wave", as the team are known, was selected by the United States International University Sports Federation (US-IUSF) to represent the US in the World Games and is only the fifth National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) men’s basketball team to do so.

They include Kansas at Gwangju 2015 and Clemson at Naples 2019, when both lifted the title, and Purdue at Taipei 2015, when they won the silver medal.

"We’re excited to take our programme to China this summer," said Tulane head coach Ron Hunter.

"We’ll have the chance to compete against players from all over the world and that experience will be vital as we prepare for the 2023-24 season."

Tulane University will head to Chengdu 2021 on the back of their best season for 20 years ©Tulane University

The team reached the semi-finals of last season’s American Athletic Conference Tournament, their best performance for 20 years.

"We are very excited that the Tulane University men’s basketball team will be representing the United States in this summer’s World University Games," Dan Guerrero, President of United States International University Sports Federation, said.

"This once in a lifetime opportunity to represent our country is a life changing international competitive and cultural experience that will never be forgotten."

The University of Louisville women's basketball team previously selected in May 2020, will continue to represent the US in this year's women's basketball tournament at Chengdu 2021.