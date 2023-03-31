Acting President says Chengdu is ready to host FISU Games at Heads of Delegation meeting

Leonz Eder, the International University Sport Federation's (FISU) Acting President, said that Chengdu is ready to host a great Summer World University Games at the Heads of Delegations meeting in the Chinese city.

A total of 79 delegates are in attendance with the meeting due to run until tomorrow.

"Our common mission is not just to ensure that the athletes are able to give their best performances," said Eder.

"It is of course to ensure that they have the opportunity to grow as people, to achieve more of their full potential and to do all this as part of a peaceful and respectful celebration.

"I'm more than convinced that Chengdu is ready to host a great Games."

The delegates have discussed the services that will be available during the event, and they also visited some of the main venues that the athletes will compete in and took part in cultural activities.

Discussions and venue tours have been part of the heads of delegation meeting ©FISU

Other topics on the agenda have been accreditation, visas, arrivals and departures, security and other topics.

A venue inspection is being conducted for the 27 venues that will host events for the FISU Games.

The event was supposed to take place in 2021 but was postponed to this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dates of July 28 to August 8 have now been set, with 18 sports scheduled to take place.

The name Chengdu 2021 is being retained.