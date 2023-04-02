The draws have been made for the men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and water polo tournaments at the International University Sport Federation Summer World University Games in Chengdu.

FISU Acting President Leonz Eder and secretary general and chief executive Eric Saintrond were present for the team draw that took place at the Mumian Hotel to mark the conclusion of Chengdu 2021’s Heads of Delegations meeting in the Chinese city.

Jing Zhao, the FISU Games summer director, led the event under the supervision of Ulf Ohrman and Nikolaos Vasileiou, chairs for basketball and water polo, respectively, on the organisation’s Technical Committee.

Basketball and volleyball teams were allocated into four pools, with water polo men’s sides divided into two and the women’s teams put all in one.

The teams were seeded based on their FISU ranking established according to results of previous events.

The United States, seeking to win an 11th women’s basketball crown, have been placed in Pool C along with Finland and Romania.

Hosts China have been drawn in Pool D that also features Poland, Mexico and Portugal.

Japan, Argentina and Hungary make-up Pool A, while Pool B includes Slovakia, Chinese Taipei, Brazil and Czech Republic.

The men’s basketball tournament is headlined by defending champions and 15-time winners the US.

The American team have been placed in Pool C which features Japan, the Czech Republic and Poland.

Lithuania, who won the event in 2007 and 2017, and hosts China will meet in Pool A as well as South Africa, Chinese Taipei and Brazil.

Pool B consists of Romania, Argentina, Croatia and Mongolia, while South Korea, Finland, Mexico and Azerbaijan have been drawn in Pool D.

Chinese Taipei, Poland and Brazil, who won the women’s volleyball title in 2005, 2007 and 2011, have been pitted against each other in Pool A.

Two-time champions Italy have been placed in Pool C along with Mexico, Czech Republic and India.

Hong Kong, Argentina, China and Germany will meet in Pool B, while Japan, Colombia, Australia and Ukraine have been drawn in Pool D.

The men’s volleyball tournament contains 18 teams split into four groups.

Italy are the defending champions and have been named in Pool D along with Germany, Chinese Taipei and Brazil.

Poland, defeated by Italy in the final four years ago, are set to contest Pool A along with Portugal, South Korea and Hong Kong.

Australia, Czech Republic, Argentina, India and Iran will go up against each other in Pool B, while Pool C features Japan, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Mexico and China.

A group of five teams will battle it out for the women’s water polo crown in Chengdu.

Hosts China will be aiming to secure a third title and first since 2011, when the event was staged in Shenzhen, as they face South Africa, Italy, Japan and Singapore.

Italy will be looking to make it back-to-back men’s titles as they take on Slovakia, the US, China, Georgia and South Korea in Pool B, while Pool A contains Greece, Japan, Singapore, Hungary and Germany.

Chengdu is scheduled to play host to the Summer World University Games from July 28 to August 8.

The Games were originally scheduled to be held in 2021 only to be delayed on several occasions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting restrictions in China.