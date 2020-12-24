Construction work on the basketball venue for the Chengdu 2021 World University Games in on schedule to be completed in February, organisers say.

Work to upgrade Sichuan Provincial Gymnasium began on September 15.

It is also due to be a venue for the 2025 World Games.

The upgrades include building a new structure measuring in excess of 4,500 metres squared, re-decoration and improving existing facilities.

The new structure is said to be 56 per cent complete, and Chengdu 2021 said that approximately 160 construction personnel work on the site daily.

Basketball is among China's most popular sports ©Getty Images

A new media centre, athletes' dressing room, lounge and other functional rooms will be in place once the project is complete.

Air conditioning and eclectic displays are also being upgraded.

Basketball is one of 15 sports listed on the Chengdu 2021 programme, with the Games set to begin on August 18 next year.

It will be the third time in 20 years that China stages the event, after Universiades in Shenzhen in 2011 and Beijing in 2001.