The International Boxing Association (IBA) has blasted the "collateral damage" caused by USA Boxing after they participated in the 53rd Grand Prix in Ústi Nad Labem in the Czech Republic.

As insidethegames reported yesterday, the IBA has confirmed that a complaint has been filed against the Czech Boxing Association (ČBA) with the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit (BIIU) "for allowing the participation of USA Boxing affiliated members".

IBA announced it had sent a letter to all participating National Federations at the Ústi Nad Labem Grand Prix, urging them to withdraw from the event immediately because of "the illegitimate participation of US Technical and Team Officials as well as Boxers".

It was confirmed today that only Brazil, France and Poland left the tournament in the Czech Republic.

A group of 18 countries - Argentina, England, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, South Korea, Germany, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, United States and Wales - were initially registered to take part in the Grand Prix, which has been held since 1968.

The International Federation also said that all National Federations that ignored the IBA communication have also had complaints filed against them with the BIIU.

A source told insidethegames that the National Federations of Denmark and Ukraine have responded to the IBA saying they were not aware of the development.

"We are once again seeing the collateral damage caused by USA Boxing’s selfish decision and reinforced by the reckless behaviour of the Czech Boxing Association (ČBA)," IBA secretary general and chief executive George Yerolimpos said.

"They have both created a situation where our athletes are no longer able to compete under safe conditions in addition to the wasted time, effort, and money to travel to the event."

IBA said that all National Federations that ignored the International Federation's communication have also had complaints filed against them with the BIIU ©IBA

The IBA added that USA Boxing athletes and members are prohibited from taking part in IBA competitions after the National Federation resigned from the governing body last month, as "enshrined in the IBA Constitution".

"The EUBC (European Boxing Confederation) sent a communication to the ČBA reminding the latter about the disaffiliation of the USA Boxing, the prohibition of its members to participate in the above-mentioned Tournament and requested CBA to take appropriate action immediately," IBA said.

EUBC claimed that ČBA ignored a previous circular from the Continental Federation, allowing USA Boxing athletes to participate in the tournament.

According to the continental federation, ČBA's actions was in violation of "articles 5 and 8 of EUBC Constitution and articles 12.3 (a) of the IBA Constitution as well as articles 4.1.1, 5.1, 14.1, 17, 25.5.2, 39.3, and 39.4.2 of the IBA Technical and Competition Rules".

In response, ČBA claimed it was not true and vowed to work with their legal team to solve the situation "peacefully".

IBA added that it strongly condemns the "efforts of individuals to damage the significant strides taken by the IBA over the last few years to secure boxers’ the best future possible".

USA Boxing became the first and only National Federation to officially announce that it is joining World Boxing, after terminating its IBA membership last month.

World Boxing is led by an Interim Executive Board comprised of representatives from GB Boxing and the National Federations of Germany, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Sweden, and the United States.

Boris van der Vorst, who is part of the Interim Executive Board, is set to resign as President of the Dutch Boxing Association to devote more time to the new body.

World Boxing claims keeping "boxing at the heart of the Olympic Movement" is one of the five key pillars prioritised by it.