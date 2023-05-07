A complaint has been registered with the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit (BIIU) against all nations participating in the 53rd Grand Prix in Ústi Nad Labem, Czech Republic, insidethegames understands.

The move comes after the Czech Boxing Association (ČBA) decided to hold the tournament despite the European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) urging participating National Federations to "abandon" the event.

The EUBC had warned countries competing in Ústi Nad Labem to leave in order to prevent the involved parties from being "accused of violating the EUBC and IBA Regulations and be subject to possible sanctions", due to the involvement of USA Boxing.

Eighteen countries - Argentina, England, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, South Korea, Germany, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, United States and Wales – were initially registered to take part in the tournament.

Following a letter sent by EUBC, it is understood that four countries - Brazil, South Korea, Poland and France - have quit the tournament.

According to the ČBA, the Grand Prix has been taking place since 1968.

The 2023 edition saw USA win eight medals.

An EUBC letter on Thursday (May 4) said that ČBA ignored a previous circular from the continental federation, allowing USA Boxing athletes to participate in the tournament.

ČBA went ahead with the tournament despite EUBC warning possible sanctions due to the involvement of USA Boxing ©ČBA

According to EUBC, this is in violation of "articles 5 and 8 of EUBC Constitution and articles 12.3 (a) of the IBA Constitution as well as articles 4.1.1, 5.1, 14.1, 17, 25.5.2, 39.3, and 39.4.2 of the IBA Technical and Competition Rules".

However, ČBA claimed that it is not true and vowed to work with their legal team to solve the situation "peacefully".

USA Boxing terminated its IBA membership last month to join World Boxing, becoming the first and only National Federation to officially announce that it is joining the new body, described as a "rogue organisation" by the IBA.

Mike McAtee, the USA Boxing executive director, confirmed in a letter to members of the national governing body the organisation's intent to submit an application to become a member of World Boxing.

The new body is led by an Interim Executive Board comprised of representatives from GB Boxing and the National Federations of Germany, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Sweden, and the United States.

Boris van der Vorst, who is part of the Interim Executive Board, is set to resign as President of the Dutch Boxing Association to devote more time to the new body.

Keeping "boxing at the heart of the Olympic Movement" is one of the five key pillars prioritised by World Boxing, along with putting the interests of athletes first, and delivering sporting integrity and fair competitions.