Elise Seignolle has resigned from the International Boxing Association (IBA) Board of Directors, insidethegames can exclusively reveal.

Seignolle, an expert in finance and auditing, was part of the ten independent directors elected to the IBA Board at its Extraordinary Congress in Istanbul in May 2022.

The resignation of the American could deepen divisions in a sport already fighting for its future.

Seignolle, who received 106 votes - most of all candidates - in Turkey, is also the senior finance director for the Campari Group, the Italian beverage group.

Seignolle is a member of the USA Boxing Foundation Board of Directors.

Last month, USA Boxing became the first national governing body to resign from IBA and announce they were planning to join the rival breakaway World Boxing.

Shortly after Seignolle's election to the IBA Board of Directors, she was also appointed to the governing body's Finance Committee.

The IBA Board of Directors includes five Presidents of the Continental Federations in Africa, Americas, Asia, Europe and Oceania, along with 10 voted members during an Election Congress meeting held every four years.

Other members of the IBA Board of Directors include representatives from Cameroon, Puerto Rico, Thailand, Greece, French Polynesia, Morocco, Qatar, Spain, Eswatini, Sri Lanka, Hungary and China.

An IBA official has claimed that Seignolle is not eligible to continue as it is against articles 27.10, 27.2, 27.6.a and 27.7.c of the IBA Constitution.

"If during the term of office of a director, a director no longer satisfies the eligibility criteria contained in articles 27.6, 27.7 and 27.8, the BIIU Nomination Unit and/or the BIIU Compliance Unit, as applicable, may, either on its own motion or upon referral by the Board or the IBA Head Office open a procedure against the concerned director to decide whether such director should be declared ineligible, and be removed from office, such a decision of ineligibility may be appealed before the CAS by the concerned director in accordance with article 27.9," article 27.10 reads.

According to article 27.2, a candidate for election by the Congress to an office on the Board "must be nominated for election to such office by the National Federation of the country of which he or she is a citizen".

The candidate must also not hold "position in any international boxing organisation other than IBA or a confederation and/or is not a direct relative to an IBA official or to a person employed to or engaged by IBA Head Office, which could be prejudicial to his position as director of IBA or could cause a conflict of interest", as per article 27.7.c.

"She was obliged to resign as USA Boxing was not a member federation anymore," an IBA official told insidethegames.

"According to IBA Constitution, if the National Federation is not part of the governing body, she cannot be part of the Board.

"There was also a conflict of interest as her National Federation was directly involved with World Boxing, which is a rival organisation."

insidethegames has contacted Seignolle for a comment.