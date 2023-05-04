The European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) has urged all participating nations to "abandon" the ongoing 53rd International Elite Men's and Women's Grand Prix in Ústí nad Labem in the Czech Republic.

The move comes after USA Boxing athletes and members were registered to take part in the event.

In a letter addressed to all National Federations, seen by insidethegames, the EUBC said that the Czech Boxing Association (ČBA) has decided to ignore a previous circular sent to the national governing body, asking them to take action on the situation.

"The present circular to inform you that, due to the termination of membership of US Boxing (sic) from IBA [International Boxing Association] no one affiliated to US Boxing - including the athletes - is allowed to attend the technical meeting or any meeting in the EUBC sanctioned International Tournament i.e., the 53rd International Elite Men’s and Women’s Boxing Tournament ‘Grand Prix’ (‘Tournament’)," the letter said.

"The restriction on the US Boxing is necessary and mandatory following the circular of April 26, which expressly provides that the National Boxing Federation of US, including all its members, including Officials (Referees and Judges) and Team Officials (Coaches and Boxers) are prohibited from having any relationship with IBA and from participating in any of its competitions enshrined in IBA Constitution and IBA Technical and Competition Rules.

"The above has been duly communicated to Czech Boxing Association ('CBA') and requested them to take immediate action as we have been aware that US Boxing members are registered and taking part in the Tournament.

"However, the CBA, despite previous notice, decided to ignore the circular, and the US Members are still able participate in the Tournament in violation of articles 5 and 8 of EUBC Constitution and articles 12.3 (a) of the IBA Constitution as well as articles 4.1.1, 5.1, 14.1, 17, 25.5.2, 39.3, and 39.4.2 of the IBA Technical and Competition Rules."

USA Boxing quitting IBA means it cannot attend any meeting in the EUBC sanctioned international tournament ©Getty Images

The EUBC has asked all participating nations to abandon the tournament to prevent the involved parties from being "accused of violating the EUBC and IBA Regulations and be subject to possible sanctions".

insidethegames has contacted ČBA for a comment.

The tournament in Ústí nad Labem started yesterday (May 3) and is scheduled to finish on Monday (May 8).

USA Boxing terminated its IBA membership last month to join World Boxing.

It is the first and only National Federation to officially announce that it is joining the new body, described as a "rogue organisation" by the IBA.

USA Boxing executive director Mike McAtee confirmed in a letter to members of the national governing body the organisation's intent to submit an application to become a member of World Boxing.

USA Boxing quit IBA last month and announced its intention to join World Boxing ©USA Boxing

World Boxing is led by an Interim Executive Board comprised of representatives from GB Boxing and the National Federations of Germany, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Sweden, and the United States.

Boris van der Vorst, who is part of the Interim Executive Board, is set to resign as President of the Dutch Boxing Association to devote more time to the new body, as insidethegames exclusively revealed.

Keeping "boxing at the heart of the Olympic Movement" is one of the five key pillars prioritised by World Boxing, along with putting the interests of athletes first, and delivering sporting integrity and fair competitions.

It has signed Sport Resolutions as an independent provider of arbitration and mediation services and the company will be tasked with appointing an independent vetting panel.

The new body is planning to hold its inaugural Congress in November.