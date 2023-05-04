Eric Brinkley, appointed by the Global Esports Federation (GEF) as its director of programmes and content, believes esports is "more than just games, it’s a connected global community."

With over a decade of leadership experience at renowned organisations such as Electronic Sports League (ESL), Electronic Arts (EA), and FACEIT, Brinkley has seen all parts of the esports ecosystem.

The GEF said: "The community has been his focus, and his career has centred on driving growth and overseeing programmes that distribute esports content worldwide."

In his new role, Brinkley will focus on the next stages of the GEF’s development and programmes.

He will seek to develop properties and expand reach, as the GEF continues to build on its #worldconnected mission.

"The GEF is in the right place at the right time," Brinkley said.

Eric Brinkley, pictured at the ECS Season 8 final at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, has been appointed director of programmes and events for the Global Esports Federation ©GEF

"I’m excited to use my experiences to help accelerate growth and forge new paths in the space.

"In addition to our commitment to growing a robust global portfolio, we are focusing on matters of social impact, working with diverse stakeholders and the community around the world."

The interconnectivity between each dimension of the esports universe is one of Brinkley’s prime concerns.

The GEF operates innovative properties throughout the world, from its flagship Global Esports Games to the pro-league Global Esports Tour, and there are more in the pipeline.

"I look forward to working with our teams, members, partners, and industry leaders to unlock the limitless potential of the entire community," Brinkley added.

"Esports is more than just games, it’s a connected global community.

"I’m thrilled to be part of this team and to have the opportunity to help shape the future for esports."