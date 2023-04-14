The Global Esports Federation (GEF) and the European Olympic Committees will stage the first-ever European Games Esports Championships alongside the 2023 European Games in Kraków-Małopolska.

Katowice will host the new event from June 30 to July 2.

"Esports is a rapidly growing reality, and we are excited to bring it to the European Games, expanding our 'world connected' community," said Paul J Foster, the GEF chief executive.

"We look forward to seeing the top national teams and athletes from Europe compete in Katowice this summer."

Esports players from across Europe will compete under their national flags ©GEF

The event will feature some of the best esports athletes from across Europe, who will showcase their skills in various esports titles.

The inaugural event is set to provide an international stage for esports athletes to compete while representing their national flags.

"The Global Esports Federation is proud to partner with the European Olympic Committees for this historic event, which promises to be a major milestone in the development of esports," the governing body said.