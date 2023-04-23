The Saudi Esports Federation and Aramco, one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, have announced a strategic partnership to sponsor the Gamers Without Borders (GWB) events and the Gamers8: The Land of Heroes festival for the year 2023.

This follows their successful partnership for previous editions.

GWB, the world's largest charitable esports event, has returned for the fourth consecutive year from April 10.

The event lasts for six weeks.

Held virtually by the Saudi Esports Federation, GWB serves as a qualifier for Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the biggest esports and gaming festival worldwide, which takes place for eight weeks across the summer beginning July 6.

The strategic partnership between SEF and Aramco continues the work successfully achieved by both entities at last year's events.

Aramco will once again be a title sponsor of the Aramco Sim Arena, a high-end simulator zone for racing enthusiasts to compete in community tournaments.

GWB has a charity prize pool of $10 million (£8 million/€9 million).

Gamers Without Borders is the world's largest charitable esports event ©GWB

Included in this year's edition for the first time is the all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) tournament, with six teams battling it out in a single elimination bracket from April 27 to 29 for a prize pool of $2.5 million (£2 million/€2.2 million).

Ahmed Al Bishri, deputy chief executive at the Saudi Esports Federation, said: "Having Aramco back on board as a strategic partner is a great honour for us and we thank them for their continued support to esports and gaming in Saudi Arabia.

"There is much to build on from last year's Gamers Without Borders and Gamers8 editions, as well as much to look forward to in 2023."

Khalid Al Zamil, Aramco Public Affairs acting vice-president, added: "We are proud to continue our support of gamers in the Kingdom and the promotion of esports globally.

"Our ongoing partnership with Gamers Without Borders and Gamers8: The Land of Heroes provides another opportunity to showcase Saudi Arabia's growing esports industry and the huge enthusiasm for gaming rights across the country.

"Fans can be assured that the activations stemming from the partnership will once again push the boundaries of enriching, modern entertainment."