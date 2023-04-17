The Polish Esports Association (PZE) has been accepted as an ordinary member of the Polish Olympic Committee (PKOI).

The Warsaw-based PZE has been operating since 2019 and oversees the development of esports in the country.

PZE President Łukasz Trybuś and vice-president Łukasz Klimczyk attended the PKOI Board meeting where its ordinary membership was approved, granting it voting rights at future editions of the General Assembly.

The PZE represents Poland in the rival International Esports Federation and Global Esports Federation (GEF).

PKOI President Andrzej Kraśnicki welcomed the PZE to the National Olympic Committee, and said he is "happy that Olympism is moving with the times and is opening up to a new field".

The Polish Esports Association was established in 2019 after the development of esports in the country ©PZE

Trybuś underlined the importance of PKOI membership for the PZE.

"I would like to thank the Management Board of the Polish Olympic Committee for including the Polish Esports Association in the Olympic Family," he said.

"It's a great honour for us.

"As a Union, we have extensive experience in sports, educational, social, popularising and animation activities - in the area of esports and related industries.

"I would like to point out that we share the same values, and the basic point of reference for us is competition in the spirit of fair-play.

"We perceive the passion for computer games - especially among young people - as a potential that requires responsible, mature and partner-like care."

Poland is set to host the first European Games Esports Championships in Katowice this year ©GEF

Earlier this month, it was announced that the GEF and the European Olympic Committees will stage the first-ever European Games Esports Championships alongside the 2023 European Games in Kraków-Małopolska.

Katowice is due to host the new event from June 30 to July 2.

The International Olympic Committee has also sought to "support the development of esports within the Olympic Movement" in its Olympic Agenda 2020+5, with nine sports on this year's Olympic Esports Series which is set to feature live finals in Singapore in June.