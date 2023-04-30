Italy is set to stage the Para Dance Sport World Championships for the second time after Genoa was awarded the hosting rights for this year’s event.

World Para Dance Sport has announced that the Italian city will stage the tournament from November 24 to 26 at the RDS Stadium Genova.

Italy last held the three-day event in 2015 when Rome played host.

Genoa had been scheduled to stage the 2020 Para Dance Sport European Championships only for it to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city held a World Para Dance Sport event for the first time a year later when it staged a World Cup in 2021.

It has also been named European Capital of Sport for 2024 by ACES Europe, resulting in investments to restructure sporting facilities and resources to help boost its sports tourism economy.

"We could not be more excited to have the World Championships returning to Italy after eight years and coming to Genoa for the first time," said Camila Rodrigues, sports manager for World Para Dance Sport.

"This is a city with a great passion for Para dance and many athletes could experience it first hand when Genoa hosted the World Cup two years ago.

"I am looking forward to seeing athletes from all continents meeting again in November to celebrate our beautiful sport and amaze the world."

Italian Paralympic Committee President Luca Pancalli added: "Every international Para sport event has the power to bring attention to our world, and that is why we look forward to hosting the Para Dance Sport World Championships in the beautiful city of Genova, which will be the European Capital of Sport next year.

"Beyond the technical aspects, what we hope mostly is the possibility to involve as many people as possible, with the certainty that our athletes’ performances, together with their artistic and expressive talents as well as sports skills, will be able to sprout the seed of passion towards Para dance."