World Para Dance Sport Online Challenge to return this month with 11 categories scheduled

The World Para Dance Sport Online Challenge is set to return for a third edition from April 10 to May 20 after the success of two events last year.

The competition will feature 11 categories divided into three groups with athletes required to submit videos of their performances.

These will then be judged by a panel of international adjudicators in reference to the scoring provisions set out in the World Para Dance Sport Rules and Regulations.

"As we had competitions cancelled, we wanted to start the season encouraging people to get back on their dancing shoes and enjoy this opportunity," said Camila Rodrigues, World Para Dance Sport manager.

"This competition is a warm-up, before the season kicks off in Poland in June."

Group one will be composed of duo freestyle, combined standard, and women's single conventional disciplines.

Duo standard, combined freestyle, men's single conventional, and junior boys and girls makes up the second group.

The final group is made up of duo Latin, combined Latin, women's single freestyle, and men's single freestyle.

"A big thank you to the Sport Technical Committee and the adjudicators for making this happen.

"I hope the active teams enjoy it and, hopefully, new dancers will take their chances to try!," Rodrigues added.

The second edition of the Online Challenge saw 65 athletes from 12 countries take part with Mexico dominating.

The country secured 10 medals including three victories from Jesus Yermain Fernandez in the men's single conventional class one, Esther Araceli Pena in the women's single conventional and Teresa Esmeralda Leal and Diego Armando Sanchez in the combined Latin.