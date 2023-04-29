Four bids from six countries in contention to stage 2027 Africa Cup of Nations

Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda are set to launch a joint bid to stage the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) but look set to face competition from three other countries vying for the hosting rights.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed that the trio have issued a joint expression of interest, as well as individual bids from Algeria, Botswana and Egypt.

A deadline of May 23 has been set by the CAF for the four bidders to submit their applications before inspection visits are due to be held in June and July.

Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda have never hosted the AFCON before and will face a big task to win over the CAF due to their lack of stadia and infrastructure.

Nyayo National Stadium in Kenya and Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Tanzania are the only two stadiums approved by the CAF to stage international matches.

Botswana has also never previously held the AFCON and was due to be part of a joint bid only for Namibia to pull out of contention due to financial issues.

Seven-time winner Egypt are in the running to stage the Africa Cup of Nations for a sixth time ©Getty Images

Egypt is aiming to stage the event for a record sixth time having previously played host in 1959, 1974, 1986, 2006 and 2019.

It is also the most successful nation in the tournament’s history, winning it seven times, with the last of those victories coming in 2010.

Algeria has also tasted success, triumphing on two occasions including in 1990 when it staged the event and in 2019.

The North African nation is also in the mix to host the 2025 AFCON, where they are up against Morocco and Zambia and a joint bid comprising Benin and Nigeria, after the tournament was removed from Guinea.

Ivory Coast is set to host the 2023 AFCON from January 13 to February 11 next year.

The tournament had been due to be held in Guinea before the country was stripped off the rights after saying it was not ready.

It was then moved to 2024 to avoid Ivory Coast’s rainy season.