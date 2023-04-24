Energy-saving electrical power terminals to be installed in time for Paris 2024

Electricity company Enedis is installing electrical terminals across Paris prior to the city's hosting of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in what is described as a "true illustration of the legacy" of the events.

The development is being implemented in partnership with the City of Paris and aims to connect temporary events to its network, therefore reducing the use of energy-intensive generators.

A total of six electrical terminals are due to be installed in 2023 with the first located on the forecourt of the Trocadéro.

It was used for the first time last month for a sporting event organised by university students in the capital.

Another two terminals are being installed at the Place de la Concorde and the remaining three are planned for the Champ de Mars.

The Place de la Concorde is due to host skateboarding, cycling, 3x3 basketball and breaking at Paris 2024

"By completely freeing up public space after use this solution fits perfectly into the ground of urban environments, particularly the most emblematic ones," read an Enedis statement on how the technology works.

"A retractable system makes it possible to store the bollard in the ground when it is not in use.

"When the community or an event organiser has a need, Enedis makes the event electrical terminal accessible at the request of the energy supplier chosen by the organiser to connect its electrical uses directly to it.

"By having a simple and quick to use solution, event organisers do not need to request temporary connection works, which take a long time to carry out (several weeks) and have a greater impact on the public space (road works).

The Enedis electricity terminals are intended for use at temporary events such as sports competitions and concerts ©Enedis

"The event electric terminal is installed at the request of the local authority and co-operated with the latter."

Enedis claims that the system reduces CO2 emissions by 90 per cent, therefore improving air quality and reducing noise pollution.

For a three-day event, an old generator would consume 1,200 litres of gasoline while the electric alternative can run at the same capacity and avoid three tons of CO2, the company states.

The terminals are also set to be used at the Rugby World Cup, which is taking place in France from September 8 to October 28.