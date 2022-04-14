Enedis to power Paris 2024 sites after becoming latest partner

Enedis, a subsidiary of the EDF group, is to power all sites at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games after agreeing a deal with the organisers.

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet was present at the launch for the partnership alongside Enedis President of the Management Board, Marianne Laigneau at the company's Paris show room.

Enedis is now the "official supporter of electricity distribution" of the Games at the third-highest level of sponsorship.

EDF is already a premium partner for Paris 2024.

"Today, at major sporting events, electricity in the stadiums is provided by temporary solutions powered by diesel, but we have decided to change this practice so that all the sites are supplied by the network, with decarbonised energy," said Laigneau.

Paris 2024 Tony Estanguet was present at the agreement launch with Enedis ©Getty Images

All 34 Games venues are set to be connected to an electricity grid.

Enedis is set to have source stations to reinforce their network too, with one being at the urban sports site at Place de la Concorde.

Laigneau stated that the Olympic and Paralympic operation would require €100 million (£82.8 million/$108 million) in technical investments.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, followed by the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.