Enedis has officially opened a renovated source substation that is set to play a key role in powering the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

Saint-Denis Mayor Mathieu Hanotin and Georgina Grenon, sustainability director for Paris 2024, were among the officials present for the unveiling that marked the end of a 10-year project.

The Ampère Source Post, which is located in Seine-Saint-Denis, is expected to supply electricity for more than 20,000 customers, including several head offices of large companies, as well as road and transport infrastructures.

The Paris 2024 Athletes’ Village, which will overlap the communes of Saint-Denis, Ile Saint-Denis and Saint-Ouen., is due to be connected to the substation.

Construction work is continuing on the Village, with the project expected to be completed by December 2023.

.@lp_perrault Directeur Régional d'@enedis IDF Est inaugure le Poste Source Ampère en présence de Clémence Choutet, Sous-Préfète de la Seine-Saint-Denis, @MathieuHanotin, Maire de Saint-Denis et @geogrenon2024, Directrice Excellence Environnementale de Paris 2024👏 pic.twitter.com/DqcocZj5FH — Enedis en Île-de-France Est (@enedis_idf_est) September 21, 2022

Enedis, a subsidiary of the EDF group, is set to power all sites at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games after agreeing a deal with organisers in April.

Hanotin and Grenon were joined at the inauguration of the substation by Clémence Choutet, deputy prefect of Seine-Saint-Denis, Laurent Perrault, regional director of Enedis in Île-de-France East and Marion Le Paul, deputy general manager in community and public affairs at Solideo, the public body charged with overseeing infrastructural projects for Paris 2024.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, followed by the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.