A total of four bids have been received to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, it has been announced.

The Brazilian Football Association (CBF) and the South African Football Association (SAFA) have put forward their names.

The other two are joint expressions of interest with the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) teaming up with the Mexican Football Federation (FMF).

A joint-European bid was put forward by the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA), the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) and the German Football Association (DFB).

As the next step, FIFA is expected to send a bidding agreement to interested parties and the Member Associations will have time until May 19 to return and confirm their interest.

"We are thrilled by the expressions of interest received, not least because they come from member associations with a strong football tradition representing four confederations, thus confirming the consistent popularity of women’s football across the world," said FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura.

"All member associations can rely on the most robust and comprehensive bidding process in the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup."

Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup from July 20 to August 20 ©Getty Images

The host(s) will be announced at the FIFA Congress through public voting on May 17 next year.

The FIFA Women's World Cup has been hosted in the United States in 1999 and 2003 and its national team is the most successful in the event's history, having won the trophy four times.

Meanwhile, Mexico has never hosted a Women's World Cup.

In the combined European bid, only Germany has hosted the event, back in 2011, and have won the competition twice in 2003 and 2007.

The Netherlands have a European Championship title to their name, when they hosted the 2017 edition, while Belgium have not won a major trophy yet.

Brazil has never hosted the Women's World Cup despite staging the men's event twice in 1950 and 2014.

South Africa, who staged the men's World Cup in 2010, is seeking to bring the women's event to Africa for the first time.

This year, Australia and New Zealand are scheduled to host the FIFA Women's World Cup from July 20 to August 20.