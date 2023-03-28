Belgium, The Netherlands and Germany have announced a joint bid for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The bid is the first to be launched since FIFA opened the bidding process last week.

The three nations campaign is entitled Breaking New Ground and takes the initial letter of each country.

Germany are the only one of the three to have previously hosted the competition, back in 2011.

Germany won the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2003 and 2007 and remain the most successful European nation ©Getty Images

"We want our joint bid to use this momentum and provide another boost to the women's game," German Football Association general secretary Heike Ullrich said.

"It's a responsibility that we are happy to take on with the right dose of self-belief.

"We are sure that we can offer perfect conditions for the tournament."

Germany are the most successful European nation in the Women's World Cup and have won the competition twice in 2003 and 2007.

"Our ambition is to present the best sporting conditions for the players and a unique atmosphere for the fans while at the same time focusing on the ever-growing importance of staging major events as sustainably as possible," Ullrich added.

The Netherlands hosted the 2017 UEFA European Championship and lifted the trophy after a 4-2 victory over Denmark in the final.

"The popularity of women's football boomed in The Netherlands after the 2017 European Championships," Royal Dutch Football Association general secretary Gijs de Jong revealed.

Belgium are the only one of the three not to have claimed a major continental trophy but the number of women players in the country reached 50,000 last year.

"Globally, women's football can count on more and more attention," Royal Belgian Football Association women’s manager Katrien Jans said.

"We also want to claim this momentum with our joint bid and boost women's football together, {and} inspire great sporting moments."

Brazil and South Africa are also thought likely to bid.

FIFA claim the bidding process will be the "most robust and comprehensive bidding process in the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup."

FIFA have issued a dossier explaining the bidding process for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup ©FIFA

Member associations have until April 21 to submit an expression of interest.

They will then be required to confirm their interest by submitting a bidding agreement by May 19.

A Bid Workshop and Observer Programme is planned during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The deadline for bids is December 8.

FIFA’s evaluation group is then expected to make inspections in February 2024, before the FIFA Council selects a shortlist of up to three for the final vote scheduled for May 17 2024.