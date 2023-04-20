A joint bid is set to be launched by the United States and Mexico to secure the hosting rights for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The US Soccer Federation (USSF) and the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) have released a joint statement, revealing that they have informed FIFA of their interest in bidding for the event.

The two organisations are now expected to submit their bidding agreement before FIFA’s deadline set for May 19.

It is expected to face competition from Belgium, The Netherlands and Germany who announced a joint bid for the 2027 edition last month, while Brazil and South Africa have also expressed an interest in staging the event.

The US has previously hosted the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 1999 and 2003 and is the most successful nation in the event's history having been crowned champions on four occasions including the past two editions in 2015 and 2019.

The United States will be aiming to win their third straight Women's World Cup crown and fifth overall when the event is staged in Australia and New Zealand later this year ©Getty Images

"The United States has always been a global leader for the women’s game, and we would be honoured to co-host the world’s premier event for women’s soccer along with Mexico," said USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone.

"Hosting the 2027 Women’s World Cup provides us an incredible opportunity to cap off two historic years of World Cup soccer in the CONCACAF [Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football] region, helping us continue to grow the game among our confederation associations.

"A record six teams from CONCACAF will play in the Women’s World Cup this summer, and the United States and Mexico want to continue to push the envelope for the development of women’s soccer across the entire region."

Mexico has never hosted a FIFA Women’s World Cup but FMF President Yon de Luisa believes staging the event will a huge boost to the game in the country.

Mexico has never previously hosted the Women's World Cup but is set to join forces with the US and Canada to stage the men's tournament in 2026 ©Getty Images

"Women's football in Mexico has experienced sustained growth over the last five years and its development, both on and off the field, coupled with the female empowerment it has achieved and will continue to achieve, is one of the strategic priorities of the FMF," said de Luisa.

"It is with pleasure that we are teaming up again with the US Soccer Federation in the pursuit of this World Cup for our region, which will undoubtedly be historic."

Mexico and the US are also joining forces along with Canada to host the 2026 men’s FIFA World Cup, which the USSF and FMF claim is "shaping up to be the largest, most impressive and highest-attended World Cup in history".

A bid workshop and observer programme is set to take place at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, scheduled to be held from July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Countries are expected to submit their official bids by December 8 this year, with the winner of the hosting rights set to be announced at the FIFA Congress, due to be staged on May 17 next year.