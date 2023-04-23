Piesiewicz elected new President of Polish Olympic Committee as Kraśnicki stands down

Radosław Piesiewicz has been elected as the new President of the Polish Olympic Committee, succeeding Andrzej Kraśnicki, after he chose not to stand for a further term.

Piesiewicz, who is the President of the Polish Basketball Association, was selected during the General Reporting and Election Assembly, held at the Olympic Center of the Polish Olympic Committee in Warsaw.

Piesiewicz defeated his opponent for the post Kewin Rozum, President of the Polish Sumo Association, by 138 votes to 24 in a secret ballot.

Speaking following his election Piesiewicz said: "I would like to thank everyone for every vote and for talking to you about how the Polish Olympic Committee should function.

"I am glad that today we all answered unanimously how we want it to look like.

"This is our Olympic Committee and we will create it together.

Radosław Piesiewicz (Prezes @PZKosz) został wybrany przez Walne Zgromadzenie Sprawozdawczo-Wyborcze #PKOl nowym Prezesem Polskiego Komitetu Olimpijskiego‼️



Gratulujemy Panie Prezesie‼️ pic.twitter.com/VrNEMFWg2L — PKOl (@PKOL_pl) April 22, 2023

"I believe that this cooperation and the four-year term of office will give us all great satisfaction from our achievements.

"I can promise one hundred per cent change, one hundred per cent commitment and what is most important to all of us - the new Polish Olympic Committee."

Piesiewicz is a former vice-president of the Polish Volleyball Association, from 2016 to 2017, and became President of the Polish Basketball Association’s Management Board in November 2018.

Prior to a career in sports administration, Piesiewicz worked in the investment industry and local Government.

Piesiewicz succeeds Kraśnicki, who came into the post in 2010 following the death of Piotr Nurowski in a plane crash, before being successfully re-elected in 2013 and 2017.

Kraśnicki was awarded the title of Honorary President of the Polish Olympic Committee by acclamation during the meeting, in recognition of his tenure.

Under Kraśnicki’s leadership, Poland was awarded hosting rights for the 2023 European Games, due to be held in Kraków-Małopolska from June 21 to July 2.