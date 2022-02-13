Polish Olympic Committee (POC) leaders have met with European Olympic Committees (EOC) President Spyros Capralos at Beijing 2022 for further discussions about next year's European Games.

Kraków and the Małopolska region are due to stage the third edition of the European Games.

POC President Andrzej Kraśnicki, secretary general Adam Krzesiński and the country's Minister of Sport and Tourism, Kamil Bortniczuk, spoke with Capralos at the ongoing Winter Olympic Games.

A formal agreement between the EOC and Polish authorities was the main theme of the discussions, according to the POC.

A binding hosting agreement has not yet been signed, although the Polish Government in January confirmed it will fund half of the event costs, which are estimated to total around PLN400 million (£73 million/$100 million/€88 million).

This appears to have ended months of wrangling between national and regional politicians over who should foot the bill for the European Games.

Kraków and the Małopolska region are due to stage the third edition of the European Games in 2023 ©Getty Images

Polish President Andrzej Duda also signed an act in support of the event in December, fuelling hope that a binding hosting agreement will be signed shortly.

At the Beijing 2022 meeting, Krzesiński discussed the role the Ministry of Sport and Tourism can play in the build-up to the event, and the sports programme was also analysed.

Twenty-four sports have so far been confirmed on the programme, including ski jumping and track and field, with the latter doubling up as the European Athletics Team Championships.

Archery, badminton, 3x3 basketball, beach handball, beach soccer, boxing, breaking, canoe, cycling, fencing, judo, karate, modern pentathlon, muaythai, kickboxing, padel, shooting, sport climbing, table tennis, taekwondo, teqball and triathlon are also all due to be played at Kraków-Małopolska 2023.