The World Squash Federation (WSF) is set to discuss the possibility of allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to its competitions at the next Board meeting.

The potential readmission follows an updated set of recommendations issued by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) last month.

"The World Squash Federation continues to monitor the situation and is ready to revise the policy in accordance with the latest recommendations of the International Olympic Committee," a spokesman for the WSF said, as reported by Russian state-run news agency TASS.

"Now this issue [admission of Russians to tournaments under the auspices of the WSF] will be considered at the upcoming board meeting."

The global governing body suggested that International Federations allow individual Russian and Belarusian athletes back to their events as long as they do not support the war in Ukraine and are not contracted to the armed forces.

The WSF suspended Russia and Belarus from participating in all competitions on March 17 last year following the invasion of Ukraine.

The WSF is holding talks over Russia and Belarus in accordance with the latest International Olympic Committee recommendations issued last month ©WSF

The organisation was following the recommendation of the IOC at the time as well, which has since made a U-turn on its original stance.

However, it has suggested a complete ban on teams from Russia and Belarus.

There are fears that Ukraine will withdraw its athletes from events should competitors from the aggressor states be readmitted.

It pulled out of the Women's World Squash Team Championship in Egypt last year due to the host nation's support for Russian referendums in four Ukrainian regions it had control over.

The regions of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk were all subject to referendums operated by Russia, largely criticised for their lack of legitimacy.

"The WSF and PSA are united in strongly condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine," read a World Squash Federation statement when it initially banned Russia and Belarus.

"Both parties are committed to promoting peace and unity through sport and stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine alongside the unprecedented response of the international sporting community."