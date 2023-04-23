French fashion label Lacoste has partnered with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to launch a collection of apparel and accessories celebrating the Barcelona 1992 Olympics.

The limited-edition range - which is now available online - includes T-shirts, polo shirts and sweatshirts, as well as a cap, shopping bag and weekender, all inspired by the iconic Barcelona 1992 branding created by Spanish designer Josep Maria Trias.

"Featuring large, bold prints and bright, primary colouring - alongside Lacoste's signature crocodile logo - the collection revives the classic styling of the 90s era in a cool and nostalgic way," IOC said.

The Lacoste Barcelona '92 range is the fifth collaboration between Lacoste and the IOC to celebrate the graphic legacy of an iconic Olympic Games, joining the limited-edition co-branded collections commemorating Grenoble 1968, Mexico City 1968, Los Angeles 1984, and Tokyo 1964.

The limited-edition range includes includes T-shirts, polo shirts, sweatshirts and many other items ©IOC

In addition to the online Olympic shop, the Lacoste Barcelona '92 collection is available in selected Lacoste retail boutiques and outlets in Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Britain, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain and Switzerland, as well as in the shop at The Olympic Museum in Lausanne.

The licensing agreement between the IOC and Lacoste is the result of the IOC's Global Licensing Strategy - an initiative driven by Olympic Agenda 2020+5 that aims to engage and connect fans through official merchandise that strengthens and promotes the Olympic brand, not only during the Olympic Games, but between Games editions as well.

The co-branded collections created by the IOC and Lacoste form part of the Olympic Heritage Collection, which offers products featuring art and design elements from previous Games editions, connecting fans and collectors with the rich heritage of past Olympic Games.

The IOC's core licensing programmes also include The Olympic Collection, which aims to engage a young and active audience through unique branded products including apparel, toys and games, bags, stationery items and sports equipment.

Additionally, the Olympic and Paralympic Games Collections celebrate each upcoming edition of the Games and include a wide range of accessories, souvenirs, fan gear and apparel.