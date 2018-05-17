The 2018 Olympic Expo is set to be held in 2022 Winter Games host Beijing under the theme "Twice Olympic Cities".

As well as the Chinese capital, the Expo will also be held in Shanghai in August.

It will mark the 10th anniversary of the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympic Games while looking ahead to Beijing 2022.

The theme is designed to commemorate cities which have hosted or are set to host two Olympic Games.

As reported by Xinhua, the cities "demonstrate the positive influence and changes brought about by the Olympic Games for the host country's development, urban construction and social economy".

Beijing will become the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Games.

The Beijing 2018 Olympic Expo will look back at Beijing 2008 and ahead to Beijing 2022 ©Facebook

The Beijing 2018 Olympic Expo will open on August 8 at the Beijing Exhibition Center, with exhibitions on themes including Olympic heritage, the Olympics and Art, Olympics and Extreme Intelligence, Winter Olympics Sports Gear, the Silk Road and Olympia, the Olympics and China and the Olympic sponsors.

Special projects including Olympics and Fashion, Olympics and Children, Olympics and Sports Science and Olympic Market Forum will also be exhibited.

The Olympic Market Forum is jointly organised by the Organising Committee for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

It is said to provide an opportunity for stakeholders in the Olympic Movement to learn from each other and share resources.