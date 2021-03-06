Four Federations opt out of French kit agreement with Le Coq Sportif for Paris 2024

Four French National Federations have reportedly agreed solidarity contributions to opt out of wearing Le Coq Sportif kit at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

According to French newspaper L’Équipe, the French Football Federation (FFF), French Athletics Federation (FFA), French Handball Federation (FFHB) and the French Basketball Federation (FFBB) will all use their independent kit suppliers at the Games.

Paris 2024, the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) and French Paralympic and Sports Committee (CPSF) agreed a wide-ranging rights deal with Le Coq Sportif last March.

The company, which has a 100-year association with French sport, won the rights to two key packages - performance and representation.

The performance rights package acquired by Le Coq Sportif covers the supply of competition kit for France’s 32 National Sports Federations - the 28 confirmed plus four potential additional sports - and 22 Paralympic Federations competing at Paris 2024.

The representation package includes apparel worn by the French teams at the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, plus Medal Ceremonies and in the Olympic Village.

It covers the period from 2021 to 2024 for International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee events.

The agreement ensured the French team will be in Le Coq Sportif kit for the first time since the 1972 Munich Games.

Le Coq Sportif supplied France with Olympic kit from 1912 to 1972, after which Adidas took over the contract, up to and including the London 2012 Olympics and Paralympics.

Le Coq Sportif is a long-term partner of the Tour de France ©Getty Images

For the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Games the CNOSF allowed National Federations to sign their own Olympic and Paralympic deals with kit suppliers.

French Sports Federations were permitted to retain their own equipment suppliers for Olympic or Paralympic competition if they wished to do so, subject to the payment of a "contribution to a solidarity fund that will benefit Federations that require support".

Four federations have taken this option.

L’Équipe reported that the FFF, FFA, FFHB and the FFBB will each pay €400,000 (£344,000/$482,000) into the solidarity fund.

The FFF will be permitted to field football teams at the Games in Nike kit, with the FFBB set to be allowed to use Nike Jordan Brand kits for their basketball teams.

French athletes in athletics and handball are due to wear Adidas clothing as part of ongoing FFA and FFHB agreements with the manufacturer.

American sportswear giant Nike and French company Lacoste were among the competition for Le Coq Sportif in the tender process.

Le Coq Sportif was founded in France in 1882, with the company’s name and trademark derived from the Gallic rooster, a national symbol of the country.

The company released a survey prior to the tender in which they claimed 67 per cent of 1,005 people wanted them to dress the French team at Paris 2024.

It has been a supplier of the Tour de France since 2012.