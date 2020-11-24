The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has renewed its sponsorship agreements with Lacoste, watch brand Rolex and technology corporation Infosys.

Lacoste has become an official supplier of the ATP Tour after extending its deal with the governing body through to 2023.

The French company, founded by tennis player René Lacoste and André Gillier in 1939, will be the official outfitter and official footwear of the Tour.

"We are proud to be extending the ATP's long-term relationship with Lacoste, now in its 19th year," said ATP chief executive Massimo Calvelli.

"As one of the world's leading fashion brands, whose heritage is rooted in tennis, Lacoste has huge crossover appeal and is a perfect fit for the ATP and our vision for the sport.

"We are excited at the opportunity to continue our storytelling together."

Rolex has been a longstanding partner of professional tennis ©Getty Images

Rolex will continue as the official timekeeper of the ATP Tour as well as the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin in Italy, with the renewed partnership between the two bodies beginning in 2021.

The Swiss luxury watch manufacturer will also serve as the official timekeeper of the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan.

Rolex's relationship with tennis exceeds 40 years, and the company is a partner of the four Grand Slams and all nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments.

Infosys will remain the global technology services partner and digital innovation partner of the ATP under its extended deal, set to expire in 2023.

The Indian company has been a technology partner of the ATP since 2015.

"Infosys is a leading global brand and one which has been instrumental in helping ATP innovate and maximise efficiency through technology," said Calvelli.

"Most importantly, these exciting innovations have enhanced fans' experience and interaction with our sport.

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership and look forward to seeing what we can continue achieving together."