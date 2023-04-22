Swimwear brand Speedo has announced a two-year partnership with the German Swimming Federation (DSV) in which it will provide technical and training products to senior and junior teams.

German athletes will now have the opportunity to wear Speedo apparel at events such as the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka and the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"DSV athletes can from now on use the innovative equipment from Speedo at international events," said DSV sports director Christian Hansmann.

"The partnership with Speedo is a great success for the German Swimming Federation.

"Speedo has played a leading role in equipment technology for decades, and now our athletes can also benefit from this.

"We are proud to be able to offer our athletes a wide selection of the best equipment on the market and are looking forward to the joint cooperation."

The deal spans across the DSV's five aquatic disciplines - swimming, diving, open water swimming, water polo, and synchronised swimming.

The DSV is one of several National Federations to work with Speedo, including the swimming organisations of the United States, China, and Britain ©Getty Images

It also follows Speedo's relaunch of operations in Germany earlier this year, which has seen the brand distribute to German retailers directly.

A new sale office and showroom in Munich has also opened.

"We are looking forward to a very close and intensive cooperation with the German Swimming Federation," said head of sales at Speedo Germany Johannes Graff.

"A partnership that will significantly enrich the swimming sport in Germany and, above all, enable swimmers to swim to victories in the latest and best Speedo products.

"Especially in view of the Games next year, this partnership is an important and promising step forward."

Speedo also has long-standing relationships with other National Federations such as USA Swimming, the China Swimming Association, and British Swimming.

"With this latest addition to our portfolio, we're proud to expand our global reach and continue supporting the growth of swimming worldwide," said Speedo vice-president of global sports marketing Simon Rowe.