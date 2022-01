Commonwealth Games Australia and Speedo have extended their partnership that has ran since the 1958 British Empire and Commonwealth Games.

The Australian swimwear company will supply training and competition wear to the country's swimming and diving teams at Birmingham 2022.

"Our top Aussie athletes wore Speedo to bring back a golden haul last year and we really excited to see the Commonwealth Games team do the same again this year," said Graham Eyres, Speedo Pacific brand manager.

"Athletes like Emma McKeon will wear exactly the same quality of swimmers and race suits that every day Aussies have available to them, with just the all-important Australian Commonwealth Games team crest added to the unique green and gold suits designed for the team, which we will reveal in the weeks ahead.

"We’re sure that the 2022 team will be bold and brilliant in Birmingham."

Emma McKeon is set to compete at Birmingham 2022 for Australia ©Getty Images

The upcoming Commonwealth Games are set to take place in Birmingham, England, from July 28 to August 8 with the aquatics events being contested at the under-construction Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

The 1,000-seater venue is being built especially for the Games and is expected to be completed by the 2022 northern hemisphere spring.

"Speedo has supported the Australian team at the Commonwealth Games since the 1958 British Empire and Commonwealth Games in Cardiff, Wales," said Craig Phillips, chief executive of Commonwealth Games Australia.

"While the styles may have changed through the years, Speedo’s commitment to design and performance remains at the forefront of sport as the world’s leading swimwear brand.

"We look forward to unveiling our team competition uniforms in the coming months."

Australia have dominated the swimming events at previous editions of the Commonwealth Games having secured 305 gold medals compared to next best England's 105.

They sit second in the all-time medal table for diving with 37 golds, just behind Canada's tally of 38.