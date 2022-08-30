ECM in talks with partners to "continue with nine sports" at next European Championships

The European Championships Management (ECM) is looking to develop a sports programme for the 2026 edition of the multi-sport European Championships after the successful hosting of Munich 2022.

James Mulligan, director of ECM, has maintained that the organisation wants to "continue with the nine sports from 2022 as a priority."

"Following our observer programme in Munich, we are in touch with a handful of interested parties and soon we still start discussing with each of them on developing a project that works for the stakeholders," Mulligan said.

"If Glasgow-Berlin 2018 was proof of concept, Munich was where vision became reality.

"It exceeded the wildest expectations - which were high to begin with.

"We hope that, together with the next hosts, we can build something as special as Munich 2022."

However, European Athletics announced plans to host standalone European Athletics Championships in 2026 before the multi-sport event in Munich began.

"European Athletics is extremely happy with the value of the multi-sport concept," European Athletics President Dobromir Karamarinov said pre-event.

The second edition of the multi-sport European Championships in Munich saw more than 430 million hours of live coverage viewed in eight key markets ©Munich 2022

"But after two editions - Berlin and Glasgow, and now Munich - we think that we have to really study the values.

"We will very carefully evaluate everything.

"We support the multi-sport concept, we are in favour of it.

"But we think that we really need to make some important adaptations."

While the dates for the 2026 edition have been confirmed from July 30 to August 9, a host city is yet to be announced.

According to ECM, more than 430 million hours of live coverage of Munich 2022 was viewed in Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, and Britain.

Mulligan also highlighted that the overall cost of the multi-sport event of €130 million (£110.2 million/$129.5 million) shows that an event at "this level can be delivered on a sustainable budget for many cities around Europe."