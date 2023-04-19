Pope calls for Paris 2024 Olympics to be expression of fraternity

Pope Francis has issued a message in which he encouraged Catholics in France to become involved with the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics which should be "a joy to welcome the world" and an "authentic expression of fraternity".

He described the Olympics as "an occasion for profound and fruitful encounter, between people from all walks of life, belonging to different peoples, cultures and religions."

"You will be invited to become volunteers, to open your churches, schools, and homes, above all open your hearts," the Pope said.

He hoped that the Olympics "may offer the opportunity, through sport, to bear witness to an authentic expression of fraternity, which the world greatly needs".

IOC President Thomas Bach was received by the Pope during a "Sport for All" summit last year ©Getty Images

"By the gratuitousness and generosity of your welcome and dedication, you will bear witness to Christ who lives in you and who shares His joy with you."

In the message, signed by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin at the Vatican, the Pope also urged Catholics in France to find ways to help integrate "people with disabilities and the poor and marginalized into this beautiful festival of sport".

The Pontiff also used the message to bestow his "apostolic blessing" upon Olympic and Paralympic organisers and volunteers.

The Paris Olympics are scheduled to open on July 26 2024 and the Paralympics are due to begin on August 28.

Pope John XXIII at the Rome Summer Olympics, August 28, 1960. pic.twitter.com/obdcVWiy8F — LookNoFurther (@LookNoFurther4) September 25, 2019

In 1960, when the Olympics were held in Rome, Pope John XXIII held a mass for 4,000 athletes in St Peters Square and also received members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

In 2021, the Pope was presented with an Olympic medal by members of the Italian team.

Last year, IOC President Thomas Bach joined other sports leaders at the Vatican for an international summit on "Sport for All".

The Vatican itself has an athletics club which is affiliated to the Italian Athletics Federation.