World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue has visited the Pontifical Council of Culture of the Vatican for a meeting with secretary Paul Tighe.

Choue also met with seven students who are training in taekwondo, as part of an effort to continue the recent success of the sport in the city-state.

Boys aged between 13 and 17 years old at the Saint Pius X Institute practice taekwondo three times a week as part of their curriculum, thanks to a partnership created with the Italian Taekwondo Federation.

The visit was made prior to the a World Taekwondo Grand Prix event in nearby Rome.

"I am grateful that the Vatican is a member of the World Taekwondo and I am delighted to see these students who training in taekwondo in the seminary," Choue said.

"As the secretary said, taekwondo is about more than winning; it is about challenging yourself to be the best you can be and treating others with understanding and respect.

"As we always say: Peace is more Precious than Triumph."

Vatican Taekwondo is a part of the umbrella sporting body Vatican Athletics, which was established in 2019.

It was recognised as a World Taekwondo member in November 2021.

President Choue and was received by Pope Francis on his last visit to the Vatican City in 2017.



