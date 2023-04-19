Kyiv to punish Ukrainian National Federations for participating against Russia and Belarus

The Ukrainian Government has officially adopted a resolution punishing National Federations whose athletes participate in competitions involving Russia and Belarus.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) last month eased its recommendations on Russia and Belarus for the first time since the start of the war in Ukraine, allowing their athletes to participate in competitions as individual neutrals provided they do not support Vladimir Putin's invasion and are not affiliated to the military.

This has sparked anger in Ukraine at Government level, with boycotts planned in events where Russian and Belarusian athletes take part.

Earlier this month, Ukraine's Sports Ministry drafted a resolution to strip National Federations of their status and funding if they do not adhere to such a policy.

An amended resolution has been adopted by Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers, the highest body of state executive power in the country, making it mandatory for execution.

insidethegames has asked the IOC for a comment.

The resolution has not proved universally popular in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Tennis Federation's opposition to a proposed boycott was referenced by the IOC in criticising the Government's stance.

The Ukrainian Tennis Federation said a boycott of events where Russia and Belarus are present would "lead to the destruction of Ukrainian tennis, while the IOC has said the Government decree on National Federations "raises serious questions about the autonomy of Ukrainian sport".

Russian athletes have been permitted to return to international sport as individual neutrals under certain strict conditions by the IOC ©Getty Images

The IOC has pledged Olympic Solidarity funding for Ukrainian athletes affected by any ban, and President Thomas Bach blasted Governments who have criticised its stance on Russia and Belarus as "deplorable".

Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych, a vocal critic of the IOC and Russia and Belarus' participation in international sport, has condemned the Ministry of Youth and Sports led by National Olympic Committee of Ukraine President Vadym Gutzeit for "incompetence"

He argued on Twitter that blocking Ukrainian athletes from competitions would give "Russian representatives the opportunity to promote their narratives and propaganda" and amount to "a white flag from the side of Ukrainian sports".

Critics say there should be no place for Russia and Belarus in sport while the war is ongoing, and practical issues remain with their athletes competing at events particularly in Europe.

Russia has criticised a continued ban on its national symbols, but the IOC has claimed it has "found some middle ground".