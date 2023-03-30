Ukraine's Government has officially announced that athletes from the country will not participate in any qualifying events for next year's Olympic Games in Paris where there are Russians competing.

The decision was announced by Oleg Nemchinov, Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and a member of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOCU), who also warned that National Federations who ignored the ruling would be punished.

"At the meeting of the Government, a protocol decision was made on the proposal of colleague [Ukrainian Sports Minister and NOCU President Vadym] Gutzeit that we take part in qualifying competitions [for the 2024 Olympics] only where there are no Russians," Nemchinov said.

"Accordingly, participation outside these criteria may be grounds for depriving Federations of their national status."

The white flag of the russian Olympic team is dripping with the blood of innocent Ukrainian civilians.#boycottrussiansport pic.twitter.com/htv4ZjrGR2 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 29, 2023

Tonight's decision followed the announcement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board on Tuesday (March 28) that individual athletes from Russia and Belarus should be allowed to return to international sport, as long as they do not support the invasion of Ukraine or are affiliated to the military.

Nemchinov admitted the decision could mean that some Ukrainian athletes would miss their opportunity to compete at the Olympics, but it was a price they must pay.

"You know, I wouldn't wish it on anyone," he said.

"Yesterday I attended another funeral of a good friend of mine who devoted more than 20 years to athletics and died in the Kharkiv direction.

"And who has three children left.

"He voluntarily went to the war.

"And he did not serve in the kitchen, so to speak.

"That is, he was in combat units.

"So, I want to say to our fellow athletes who are worried that because of the IOC measures and the admission of Russians or Belarusians to the competition, and accordingly Ukrainians will not be able to participate, that their careers will be broken or something else.

"But your life and that of your children will remain,"

The IOC Executive Board, chaired by President Thomas Bach, had this week announced they backed proposals to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to return to international competition ©IOC

Earlier, IOC President Thomas Bach had expressed his hope that Ukraine would not boycott events, including Paris 2024, due to its decision on Russia and Belarus.

"We have had many examples of athletes from countries that fought hostilities participating in the Olympic Games," Bach said.

"And such cases were not so long ago.

"Given this experience, we hope that in the case of Russian participation, the decision because it has not yet been accepted - the Olympic spirit and its mission will prevail, as it has already happened in the past in many other cases."