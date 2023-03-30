International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has slammed European Governments which have criticised the organisation's stance on Russia - calling them "deplorable".

The IOC Executive Board recommended on Tuesday (March 28) that individual athletes from Russia and Belarus should be allowed to return to international sport, as long as they do not support the invasion of Ukraine or are affiliated to the military.

However, some have reacted by saying this does not go far enough and have called for an outright ban, leading to a strong reaction from Bach today.

