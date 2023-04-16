Liebherr, a German technology company, will be celebrating two decades worth of partnering with the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) at the ITTF Championship Finals in Durban in South Africa next month.

The refrigerator and construction machine brand have sponsored many events since 2003, including the World Championships, World Cups, and World Tour Opens in Germany and Austria.

They will be presenting the social media campaign "Ice Cool Match of the Day", which will be showing action from throughout each day of the tournament.

The ITTF World Championship Finals are set to return to Africa for the first time since 1939, where it was held in the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

Steffen Günther, the managing director of Liebherr, expressed excitement over the partnership.

"We are delighted to be involved in the World Table Tennis Championships Finals again, this time in Durban," said Günther.

"It will be an historic event with it returning to Africa for the first time since 1939.

"We look forward to welcoming the fans and best players in the world to Durban and experiencing another entertaining table tennis event."

The ITTF World Championship Finals will take place in Africa for the first time in eight decades ©Getty Images

Matt Pound, the managing director of World Table Tennis, also spoke about the partnership.

"We are very proud of our long-term partnership with Liebherr," said Pound.

"It is a relationship built on a shared passion for table tennis.

"To now be working together 20 years on from the 2003 World Championships in Paris is a real privilege.

"And, to be making history again with the event going back to Africa for the first time since Egypt in 1939 is another milestone in our joint story.

"We look forward to our players putting on another great show, to our fans enjoying the showcase, and to working with the Liebherr team again."

The event is set to be held from May 20 to 28 at the International Convention Centre, where the men's and women's singles and doubles will be played, as well as the mixed doubles.