Moldovan medallists at the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games will be rewarded with cash prizes, it has been confirmed.

The money will come from the country's Association for the Support of Community Initiatives and Sports (ASICS).

Athletes who claim gold will receive MDL200,000 (£8,900/$11,000/€10,000).

Nicolae Juravschi, the ASICS President, explained the importance of succeeding at the European Games.

"Qualifications for the Olympic Games in Paris will also be at stake, it is important for us that at the last stage, there is a proper level of preparation," said Juravschi, according to Blitz.

Plamen Milanov, the ASICS Honorary President, announced the awards for winning medals at Kraków-Małopolska 2023.

Moldova's only silver medal at the 2019 European Games was in sambo ©Getty Images

"For the Kraków Games, in which quite a few of our athletes will participate, the association's message is that, in addition to the desire and possibilities, it is also desirable to have a financial incentive," he said.

"On behalf of ASICS, I promise you that every athlete who wins a gold medal will receive a monetary prize from the ASICS Association - 200 thousand lei."

Silver medallists will receive MDL100,000 (£4,500/$5,500/€5,000) and bronze medallists will get MDL50,000 (£2,300/$2,800/€2,500).

“I am very happy that our Association has the possibility to support the National Olympic Committee and our athletes," Milanov added.

"This year and next year, we plan to invest over MDL20 million (£890,000/$1.1 million/€1million) in sports in the Republic of Moldova.

"I am convinced that thanks to this investment, we will have very good results."

At the last European Games in Minsk in 2019, Moldova only managed to win one silver and four bronze medals.