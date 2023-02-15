UEFA Conference League match to be played without fans in Moldova over fears of Government coup

The Moldovan Government has banned fans from attending tomorrow's match between FC Sheriff Tiraspol and Serbian side FK Partizan Belgrade in the UEFA Conference League.

The decision was taken after Moldovan President Maia Sandu warned that "saboteurs" from Serbia could be part of an alleged Russian plot to overthrow the Government.

The Kremlin is thought to be aiming to oust Moldova's pro-European leadership to stop the country from joining the European Union and to use it in the war against Ukraine.

The Moldovan Football Federation said it was "informed by the authorities of the Republic of Moldova about the impossibility" of allowing fans to attend so the fixture will be played behind closed doors.

The Federation said in a statement it would allow fans to receive refunds on tickets purchased, but did not give an explanation for the move.

"We apologise to football fans for the inconvenience caused," it said.

Moldova borders Ukraine and UEFA requires FC Sheriff to play home game away from Tiraspol which is in the unrecognised breakaway state of Transnistria.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has accused Russia of plotting to overthrow her Government ©Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last week that his country had uncovered a Russian intelligence plan "for the destruction of Moldova".

According to Sandu, Moscow's alleged plan would involve people with military background, camouflaged in civilian clothes, to undertake attacks on state institutions and take hostages.

Then they would attempt to "overthrow the constitutional order and replace the legitimate power of Chisinau with an illegitimate one", she said.

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has denied the "completely unfounded" accusations from Moldova.

"They are built in the spirit of classical techniques that are often used by the United States, other Western countries and Ukraine," Zakharova said.

"First, accusations are made with reference to purportedly classified intelligence information that cannot be verified, and then they are used to justify their own illegal actions."