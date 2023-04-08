Atos has announced its successful management of the volunteer portal for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, the online platform which is being used to find a required total of around 45,000 helpers for the Games.

An Atos spokesperson said: "With only 16 months to go before Paris 2024, the launch of the portal is a reminder to sports fans of the imminence of the Olympic Games and is a first concrete and publicly visible illustration of Atos' commitment to provide secure, connected and accessible technological solutions for this major event.

"Behind the scenes, Atos teams have been working with Paris 2024 and driving the critical IT ecosystem behind the upcoming Olympic Games for three years now and are more ready than ever for the next steps."

The portal supports the volunteer recruitment, selection and administration process - from matching skills to specific roles and regular communication on the progress of applications, to sending out interview invitations and sharing the events programme for those selected, as well as providing access to their accreditation.

Open to all, the volunteer portal needs to meet the highest expectations in terms of performance, accessibility and security while guaranteeing the protection of personal data, which is hosted in France.

Atos provides Paris 2024 with solutions to secure data privacy and data sovereignty.

ATOS has announced that its successful management of the Paris 2024 volunteer portal marks a significant stage in the support it will be offering to the Games ©Paris 2024

The portal is part of the Olympic Management System application suite from Atos, which also includes sport entries and qualifications, accreditations, workforce management and competition schedule.

An Atos spokesman added: "As the worldwide IT partner of the Olympic Games for more than 20 years, Atos is supporting Paris 2024 with a solid technological expertise and in-depth knowledge of the global sports ecosystem.

"Invisible but essential, the Atos team takes on the challenge of orchestrating the IT for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, providing innovative digital solutions to meet the high expectations of athletes, broadcasters, media, volunteers and fans around the world.

"With the volunteer portal, Atos is entering the last mile of the delivery of the Olympic and Paralympic Games IT system with a rich agenda over the weeks and months to come.

"2023 will be marked by the beginning of a large series of tests.

"Up to 250,000 hours of testing will be performed in total until the start of the competitions in order to ensure the reliability of the system that Atos teams have been developing for years."

Patrick Adiba, chief executive of major events at Atos added: "The opening of the volunteer portal is a key milestone, one that symbolises the sense of hospitality and values of sharing with participants from around the world."