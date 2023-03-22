The application portal for volunteers at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games has officially opened with a total of approximately 45,000 needed in order to stage the events.

The volunteer programme is open to people from France as well as abroad as long as they are over the age of 18 on January 1, 2024, speak at least French or English, and are available for at least 10 days during the Olympics and/or Paralympics.

The application period is then set to shut on May 3.

The 45,000 volunteers are due to be stationed throughout the host nation at all of the official Paris 2024 venues in Paris, Marseille, Lille, Nice, Lyon, Saint-Etienne, Nantes, Bordeaux, Châteauroux and Tahiti.

They will be tasked with welcoming and guiding spectators and accredited people, assisting sporting delegations, accompanying athletes to competition venues and press operations, transporting accredited people, supporting timekeeping activities, participating in the distribution of equipment and providing medical assistance.

In the hopes of offering each volunteer a role that suits their skills, applicants will be asked to complete an online questionnaire as part of the application process.

The Paris 2024 Organising Committee is aiming to recruit approximately 45,000 volunteers to work at the Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Paris 2024

"There are so many reasons to get involved in the adventure and to take part in the biggest shared project in France for the last century!" said Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet.

"Joining Paris 2024 is an opportunity for the volunteers.

"But the volunteers are also an opportunity for Paris 2024, as they bring their enthusiasm, energy and skills.

"They are the face, the soul, the heart and the smile of our Games!"

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are set to be the first edition of the event taking place in the French capital for 100 years and is scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, before the Paralympics are due to be held from August 28 to September 8 next year.