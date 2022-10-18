The application process for those wishing to volunteer at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games will open in March 2023, organisers have announced.

More than 45,000 volunteers are expected to participate in the Games, with 30,000 deployed in the Olympics from July 26 to August 11, and 15,000 in the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.

They will be supporting 15,000 athletes, 20,000 members of the media and millions of spectators.

All the information about the volunteer programme prior to the application process is available at https://www.paris2024.org/en/volunteers/

The opening of the application process on the Paris 2024 volunteer platform will be preceded a recruitment campaign in France and overseas lasting for two months.

Applicants must register online, in the space dedicated to volunteers on the official Paris 2024 website.

They must explain who they are and what they wish to do during the Games.

This registration phase will be reduced to just six weeks.

Candidates will be notified as to whether they will have a place assigned from September 2023, with this process due to be completed by the end of the year.

And for those who have not been selected, a second type of volunteer will be recruited by local authorities.

Thus the city of Paris has set up its own programme aimed at finding 5,000 volunteers to guide and inform tourists, spectators or journalists before the Olympic sites.

In total, in all the cities of France, between 15,000 and 20,000 people could be useful to the Games in this way.

A Tokyo 2020 volunteer cools down on the golf course last summer - those wishing to volunteer for the Paris 2024 Games may do so from March next year ©Getty Images

Successful candidates will then be offered training, first online and then in person, during the last months before the start of the Games.

Volunteers will need to be at least 18 years old on January 1, 2024, speak at least French or English, and be ready to work for at least 10 days during one or the other - or even both - of the two main events.

They will also need to answer questions related to their identity, motivation for applying, skills and preferred volunteering locations,

Regarding the age criterion, certain exceptions are provided for young volunteers between the ages of 16 and 18, recruited for very specific sporting missions, including that of ball collectors.

It is expected that there will be between 120,000 and 160,000 requests to become volunteers.

The principle of gender parity established by the International Olympic Committee for sports competitions will be mirrored in the allocation of volunteering places.

The recruitment process is also open to foreigners and French nationals residing abroad.

Alexandre Morenon-Condé, the volunteer delegate director at the Paris 2024, told francsjeux.com that about 60% of the volunteer activity will involve services for “the quality of the experience experienced by the actors of the Games."

This will involve duties at the competition sites, Athletes' Village or media centres.

Around 60 per cent of volunteering activity at the Paris 2024 Games will be dedicated to optimising the experience for competitors, officials, media and spectators ©Getty Images

Around 35% of the operation will be dedicated to “sports performance services” such as timing assistance, the laying of hurdles or starting blocks in athletics or ball collectors.

And around 5% of volunteer activity will centre on the organisation itself in areas such as the distribution of accreditations or uniforms.

The volunteer “missions” will take place in over 40 Olympic venues, including in Paris and Île-de-France (Paris region), Marseille, Lille, Nice, Lyon, Saint-Etienne, Nantes, Bordeaux, Châteauroux and Tahiti.

They will also take place in other key locations such as the Media Centre, Athletes' Village, training facilities, train stations and airports.

Volunteers will not receive remuneration, but will receive an official uniform, one meal per day and a local transport ticket to reach the site of their assignment.

Volunteers will have to take responsibility for their own accommodation and travel to the volunteering site.

It was confirmed this week that there are no plans to negotiate ticket reductions with Air France or the SNCF, two potential partners or supporters of the Paris 2024 Games, a system of reductions on transport.

Nor are there plans to allocate volunteers a quota of tickets for competitions.