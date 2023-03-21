The Paris 2024 Volunteering Programme, which will be accessible on the main Games site from 9am CET tomorrow until May 3, will be open to all - including Russian and Belarusian candidates.

Asked at today’s media briefing if there would be restrictions on Russians and Belarusians hoping to become part of the target figure of 45,000 Games volunteers, Alexandre Morenon-Condé, the Paris 2024 volunteer programme director responded: "The volunteer programme is open to all, no exceptions are made.

"But we do say in the Charter, that if you reside in area we have to make sure that you are able to take the right administrative process to be a volunteer and come to France to be there for the duration of the Games."

The question of whether Russian or Belarusian athletes should be able to take part in the Paris 2024 Olympics following the invasion of Ukraine is an issue that is dividing international sporting opinion right now, and differing views have been expressed by members of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee.

Meanwhile the Paris Mayor, Anne Hidalgo, has made clear her feeling that Russian and Belarusian representatives should not be part of Paris 2024 while the invasion of Ukraine is going on.

Two-thirds of the 45,000 volunteers are expected to operate at the Olympics, which is due to run from July 26 to August 11, with 15,000 being involved in the Paralympics, scheduled from August 28 to September 8.

There are three basic conditions in order to become candidates through the Paris 2024 site - volunteers need to be at least 18 on January 1 2024, they need to speak either French or English as a minimum, and they need to be available for at least 10 days during the time of the Olympics or Paralympics.

Alexandre Morenon-Condé, the Paris 2024 volunteer programme director, said today that the process is open to all - including those from Russia and Belarus ©ITG

"There will be something for everyone," said Morenon-Condé.

"We have put in place a process to find where you are best suited as a volunteer.

"The programme is open to everyone, including disabled candidates.

"Paris has the biggest number of options, but there are 5,000 roles outside this area in places like Lille or Marseille.

"The portal on the Paris 2024 site is a one-stop shop.

"It will take you between 35 to 45 minutes to register, which you can do using a tablet, phone or laptop.

"There is no draw - but it is not first come, first served.

"You have from tomorrow morning to May 3rd to put in your candidature.

"If people don’t throw themselves onto the platform at 9am - which makes no sense - there shouldn’t be an issue.

"There are going to be different jobs for everyone.

A total of 45,000 volunteers are being sought for the Paris 2024 Games, with one third being deployed to the Paralympics ©Paris 2024

"The idea is to move people into areas where they are best suited.

"We are going to use each piece of information we receive.

"The first phase will involve an algorithm that will orientate candidates towards different types of missions and sites.

"For example, if you say you are available for the Paralympics, and ready to give up so many days, and you live here, and you speak these languages - the system will have needs predictions and will pre-orientate candidates accordingly."

Asked how many applications he is hoping for, Morenon-Condé replied: "We don’t really have expectations over that.

"Our objective is to have the highest number of applications as possible.

"But there are just six weeks of opportunity to register, so we want to make sure everyone knows about that. In eight weeks it will be too late."

On this topic, Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet added: "We don’t want to have a maximum number of candidates.

"We know there will be people disappointed to not have a place.

"The total of 45,000 is a large number but we are expecting more people to apply than that.

There is a six-week window to apply to become a Paris 2024 volunteer - and the process does not operate on a first come, first served basis ©Paris 2024

"But everyone has a chance to win, and we need to abide by the balance that we have decided on.

"It is important to us for the programme to go almost to the end so Alexandre‘s teams can make the right decisions and ensure equilibrium."

Morenon-Condé added: "You do not have to come to Paris to be involved in the volunteer programme - you will have possibilities to go to a city closer to you.

"You may want to come to Paris, but Paris 2024 will not be providing accommodation or transport costs for volunteers.

"That will be up to the volunteers.

"However, when we are allocating different volunteers to different places, we will ask them about where they are going to be staying, and we will work to ensure we are giving them roles that fit best."

Asked if volunteers would be given a €24 (£21/$25) ticket in order to see something of the Games, Morenon-Condé responded: "When you experience the Games as a volunteer you are on the inside already.

"I have been a volunteer in the past.

"It’s an incredible experience.

"If you want to be a part of the Games in this way you are a volunteer.

"If you want to see it as a spectator your journey is slightly different - but that means you are not a volunteer per se."

Meanwhile the volunteers’ outfits, which have been designed and will be provided to around 50 stores in France by sports outfitters and suppliers Decathlon, are being kept under wraps.