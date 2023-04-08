Miller one of 18 inductees into US National Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame

Olympic and multiple world champion Bode Miller was one of 18 inductees to the US National Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame.

Others honoured included the late Gary Black Jr, who founded Ski Racing magazine, Shannon Dunn-Downing, the first American to win an Olympic snowboard medal, and famed Alpine coach Phil McNichol.

More than 600 people attended the ceremonies in Big Sky.

Miller, inducted into the Class of 2018, is the most successful male Alpine skier in United States history having won six Olympic medals - including gold in the super combined event at Vancouver 2010, and five World Championship medals, including four golds.

He also registered 33 World Cup wins, 79 podiums and two World Cup overall globes.

Since retiring in 2017 Miller has launched multiple ski companies.

He lives in Montana with his wife and children, who were present at the ceremony.

There were eight inductees for the Class of 2021.

Sven Coomer, from Sydney, Australia, is regarded as the most prolific and influential boot designer of the modern era.

His designs include a two-piece, four-buckle overlap design that helped racers win hundreds of World Cup events and is still in vogue today.

Hermann Kress Dupré, of Seven Springs, Pennsylvania, the son of Bavarian immigrants, built Seven Springs into a powerhouse resort and blanketed the world’s slopes with his innovative HKD snowmaking technology, which is used at an estimated 750 resorts around the world.

Shannon Dunn-Downing, the first American to win an Olympic snowboarding medal - bronze at Nagano 1998 - was among 18 inductees to the US Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame ©Getty Images

John Eaves, from Calgary, Alberta, elevated freestyle skiing, winning 42 titles across all events, then soared as a Bond stuntman, a Bogner star, filmmaker, musician and coach.

He stunt-doubled for Roger Moore’s James Bond in A View To A Kill and starred in the Bogner film Fire and Ice that helped to attract thousands to the story in America.

Renie & David Gorsuch, of Vail, Colorado, have been supplying skiers for a generation from their flagship Gorsuch store in the clocktower building in Vail.

Peter Graves, of Putney, Vermont, has commentated on ski events since 1977, covering Olympics, World Cups and World Championships.

Mike Hattrup, of Ketchum, Idaho, represented the United States in team moguls in 1987 before taking part in numerous ski films, including one of his generation's most important ski movies - Greg Stump’s Blizzard of AAHHH’s.

He has helped to develop products from skis and apparel to skins, packs, shovels and probes that have allowed many skiers to experience the thrill of big mountains.

Jan Reynolds, of Stowe, Vermont, pioneered corporate sponsorship as the first athlete to be signed by The North Face as a professional skier and now chronicles indigenous cultures as an award-winning photographer and author.

Alan Schoenberger, of Park City, Utah, has defined ski ballet as a world champion and was the first person, since his idol Alf Engen, to qualify in four of the five categories - as a ski pioneer, ski sport innovator, competitive skier and inspirational skier.

Nine individuals have been inducted into the Class of 2022.

Gwen Allard, of Mendon, Vermont, a pioneering snow sports educator, has spent half a century focusing on helping others learn how to ski with a particular focus on adaptive.

Tina Basich, of Nevada City, California, was a pioneer in slopestyle and Big Air snowboarding before it was in the Olympics, winning X Games and US Open titles.

Gary Black, of Sun Valley, Idaho, who died on February 25 2017, was a lifelong adventurer and newspaperman whose stewardship of Ski Racing International magazine for over three decades played a pivotal role in the growth of the sport.

Shannon Dunn-Downing, of Steamboat Springs, won an ISF World Championship title, back-to-back US Open crowns and gold at the first X Games before becoming the first American to win an Olympic snowboard medal at Nagano 1998.

Kent Kreitler, pictured hitting the deck during the 1999 X Games, won many titles and has been inducted this month into the US Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame ©Getty Images

Alan “Rusty” Gregory, of Mammoth Lakes, California, left a National Football League career to work at Mammoth Mountain, moving up from a lift worker to ultimately become chief executive and an owner.

He was a long-standing Board member of the National Ski Areas Association and continues to serve as a trustee of U.S. Ski & Snowboard.

Terry Kidwell, of Tahoma, California, is known as the father of freestyle snowboarding, dominating competition before his sport made its Olympic debut, winning four halfpipe and three overall World Championship titles.

A photo Tom Sims took during a film session of Terry flying off Soda Spring’s Wine Rock is still the most published photo in snowboard history.

Kent Kreitler, of Sun Valley, Idaho, is known as one of the most influential athletes in the early days of free skiing.

He holds multiple free skiing titles between 1993 and 2000, including X Games, national and world titles.

Phil McNichol, of Revelstoke, British Columbia, is a dynamic ski coach who led the US men’s Alpine team during one of its most successful periods in history, helping boost athletes like Bode Miller, Daron Rahlves, Ted Ligety and others to success in the World Cup, World Championships and Olympics.

CJ Mueller, of Breckenridge, Colorado, was one of the dominant Americans in the pioneering days of speed skiing.

CJ "Crazy John" Mueller was the first man internationally to top 130 mph on skis and held three world records, won three events and was a top 10 finisher in his sport’s Olympic demonstration event.