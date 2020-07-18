American Alpine ski legend Bode Miller has announced plans to establish a winter sports school in partnership with the Institute for Civic Leadership (ICL) Academy.

The online learning programme is set to be designed for young ski racers, snowboarders and cross-country skiers.

Plans for an actual school have been in place for some time, with the online programme a stand-in until the coronavirus pandemic ends.

It will consist of video content, online workouts and webinars for local club coaches.

"This is a total game-changer," Miller told the Associated Press.

"Because this allows students to operate on their own schedule, get a first-class education, and still develop into whoever it is they are meant to be.

"We kind of address the things that I hated about the basic online curriculum, which was isolation, non-standard teacher, sort of the online triage version.

"Hopefully we’re opening more of a super high level private-school type education that’s COVID proof, and that allows for our kids to pursue whatever passion they have."

Bode Miller is a former Olympic and world champion Alpine ski racer ©Getty Images

Around 100 students have reportedly expressed an interest in the programme, which is expected to cost around $13,000 (£10,300/€11,400), with financial aid available.

The 42-year-old Miller is a former Olympic and world champion.

He triumphed in the super combined event at Vancouver 2010, also taking silver and bronze in the super-G and downhill, respectively.

Miller earned two silver medals at Salt Lake City 2002, finishing second in the giant slalom and combined, before going on to claim super-G bronze at Sochi 2014.

He also won world titles in giant slalom and combined in 2003, adding world gold in the downhill and super-G disciplines in 2005.

The Alpine ski racer announced his retirement in 2017.