The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has confirmed that the fluor wax ban will be fully implemented at the start of the upcoming 2023-2024 winter season.

The FIS has remained committed to banning fluor products used in ski preparation, given the health risks and environmental concerns connected to fluorine waxes.

Working with Bruker, a leading manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments, while maintaining a close collaboration with the International Biathlon Union (IBU) through a joint working group, an "effective and accurate" testing method was developed.

The governing body will now carry out testing to ensure that skis are fluor-free at top-tier events, including the FIS World Championships, FIS World Cup competitions and the FIS Junior World Championships.

Testing at lower-level events will be carried out on a random basis to ensure those events are also regulated.

"We are pleased that we can now fully implement the fluor wax ban across our major competitions," said FIS vice-president Roman Kumpost, who worked closely with the project.

The FIS has carried out testing on the issue ©Getty Images

"This is a key step in guaranteeing the integrity of competitions and minimising the impact of the adverse health and environmental effects of the product."

The FIS will continue to work closely with all involved stakeholders throughout the summer to ensure everyone is fully prepared when the ban takes full effect.

Research suggests that perfluorooctanoic acid compounds - which make up fluorinated wax products - are a danger to the environment and human health.

Fluorinated wax compounds have already been banned by US Ski and Snowboard because of what the organisation describes as "a scientific study for their negative environmental and health impacts".

The European Union also banned specific fluorine compounds in July 2020.

According to skiracing.com, fluorinated wax first began to be used on skis more than 30 years ago to create a "moisture and dirt-repelling barrier between your base and the snow, decreasing friction and increasing speed".

The report added: "It has been common knowledge in wax rooms for years that prolonged exposure to the fumes from fluorinated wax is harmful, but when used in a well-ventilated area along with some form of breathing protection, much like with spray paint and other aerosol products, were generally safe.

"Fluorocarbon's other commercial uses like the production of non-stick surfaces and the specialised fluorocarbon firefighting foam used to put out fires at airports and other unique settings have been linked to contaminated water supplies and a host of other health issues and are what got various Government environmental and regulatory agencies involved in the first place."