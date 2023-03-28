Officials gather for heads of delegation meeting in build-up to FISU Games in Chengdu

Officials have travelled to China for the Heads of Delegation meeting for the Chengdu 2021 FISU Games.

The event in the Chinese city will see key issues discussed in the lead-up to the delayed event.

Over four days, the Executive Committee of Chengdu 2021 have pledged to "provide explanations on relevant policies and procedures".

This will include accreditation, visas, arrivals and departures, venues, security and other topics.

Delegates will also spend one-and-a-half days inspecting the 27 competition venues which will be used at the Games, as well as the Athletes' Village.

Chengdu 2021 is due to take place between July 28 and August 8 after being delayed by two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eighteen sports are on the programme for the Games, which will be the third in China after the Summer Universiades in Beijing and Shenzhen in 2001 and 2011, respectively.

The name Chengdu 2021 is being retained.